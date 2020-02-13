Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the third quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $166.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $130.18 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iqvia from to in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.15.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

