iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Holdings Lowered by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 83,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This is a positive change from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

