iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,279,000 after acquiring an additional 527,421 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,681,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.11. 5,662,316 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.