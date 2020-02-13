iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $167.03

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.03 and last traded at $167.03, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

