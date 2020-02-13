iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.26, approximately 1,016 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.70% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

