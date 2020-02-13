iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.02

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 1820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

