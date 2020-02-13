iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $151.77

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.77 and last traded at $151.69, with a volume of 7344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.97 and its 200 day moving average is $137.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

