IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Announces Earnings Results

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million.

Shares of ISR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,248. IsoRay has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34.

Get IsoRay alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISR. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on IsoRay from $0.70 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 150,000 shares of IsoRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,900.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.