ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) has been trending positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 41,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,098. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

