ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Trading Down 1.3%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ITEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

