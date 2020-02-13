ITM Power (LON:ITM) Downgraded by First Berlin to “Sell”

First Berlin lowered shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. First Berlin currently has GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 60 ($0.79).

ITM stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 147 ($1.93). The stock had a trading volume of 4,625,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,138. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $685.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 18.54 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 129 ($1.70).

In other ITM Power news, insider Rachel Louise Smith sold 35,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £24,426.28 ($32,131.39).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

