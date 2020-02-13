Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,400 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 917,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 166,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,158. Itron has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $77.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Itron by 76.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth $281,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

