JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,341. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

