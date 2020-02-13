Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.