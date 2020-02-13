Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ IMAB traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 3,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,485. Phoenix Tree has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.79.
About Phoenix Tree
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.