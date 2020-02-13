Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ IMAB traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 3,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,485. Phoenix Tree has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

About Phoenix Tree

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

