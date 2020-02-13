John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Trading 3.6% Higher

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.15, 2,468 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 7,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of John Wood Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

