Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.7% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

