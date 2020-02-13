JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,750

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,856.87 ($24.43).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,690.49 ($22.24) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,791.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,725.68. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). In the last three months, insiders acquired 810 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,602.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

