JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Cut by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.17. The stock had a trading volume of 639,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

