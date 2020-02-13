Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JNPR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.87.

JNPR traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $24.94. 4,984,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,356. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $750,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,896,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,538,000 after buying an additional 158,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,824,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,982,000 after buying an additional 180,026 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after buying an additional 648,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after buying an additional 2,712,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,134,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,202,000 after buying an additional 526,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

