Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $16.92 on Thursday, hitting $95.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $221,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,736.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $580,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,972 shares of company stock valued at $6,630,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

