Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KMDA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 27,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,958. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $298.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.36. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. Kamada had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth about $276,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the third quarter worth about $4,916,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.