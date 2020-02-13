Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 24.16%. Kamada updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of KMDA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,958. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $298.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

