Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 434,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $170.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.74. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $103.58 and a 52 week high of $175.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

