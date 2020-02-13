KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) PT Raised to GBX 735 at Peel Hunt

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 735 ($9.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the copper miner’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 657 ($8.64).

KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 513.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 483.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

