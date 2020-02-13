Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Kemper has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

KMPR stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. Kemper has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

