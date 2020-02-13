Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Kemper has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.
KMPR stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. Kemper has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.24.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.
