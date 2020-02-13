Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €700.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KER. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €597.71 ($695.02).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA KER traded down €1.60 ($1.86) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €596.40 ($693.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €582.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €513.52. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a one year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.