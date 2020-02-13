Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 8,736 National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 15,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

