Keystone Financial Group Has $442,000 Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in PPL were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,648 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,694,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,699,000 after acquiring an additional 424,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

NYSE:PPL opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

