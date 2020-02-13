Keystone Financial Group Lowers Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $160.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

