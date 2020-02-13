Keystone Financial Group Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,979. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

