Keystone Financial Group Sells 155 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $144.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.88 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

