Keystone Financial Group Sells 3,841 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.