Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

KFRC opened at $34.33 on Monday. Kforce has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $768.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In other Kforce news, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,416,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,903 shares of company stock worth $3,041,631 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

