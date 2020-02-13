KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Trading 1.1% Higher

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.70, 456 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30.

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

