Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

NYSE KSS traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.64. 2,536,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.