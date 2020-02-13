Komodo Price Tops $0.92 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00009007 BTC on popular exchanges including BarterDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $109.33 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00703040 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00128935 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00131303 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002259 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001299 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,350,291 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinExchange, BarterDEX, Binance, Crex24, Bittrex, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.