Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 9,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $190,891.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $374,513.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,060 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,253,000 after buying an additional 971,102 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,714,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 679,968 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 227.5% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 927,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 644,231 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $11,167,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. 565,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,857. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 156.63, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.