Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.75-$12.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.97. Laboratory Corp. of America also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.75-12.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.05.

Shares of LH stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.09. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $188.20.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

