Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.83

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 123306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Compass Point started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a current ratio of 77.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

