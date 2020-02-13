Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $612,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $112.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

