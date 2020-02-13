Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.9% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

