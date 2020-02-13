Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.42

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.42 and last traded at $95.09, with a volume of 497665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.42.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.