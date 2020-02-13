Lambda (LAMB) Reaches One Day Volume of $53.23 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Lambda has a market cap of $27.36 million and approximately $53.23 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can currently be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,734,904 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

