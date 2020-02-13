Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Landec by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,356. Landec has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $339.92 million, a P/E ratio of -31.61, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

