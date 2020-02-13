Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

NYSE:LPI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 8,406,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.86. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several research firms recently commented on LPI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

