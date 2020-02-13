Laurentian Cuts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$3.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price decreased by Laurentian from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.27.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy stock remained flat at $C$1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 866,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,371. The company has a market cap of $381.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$67,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at C$296,400.60. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 25,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.94, for a total value of C$50,438.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$785,042.34. Insiders have sold 193,216 shares of company stock worth $361,357 in the last quarter.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.