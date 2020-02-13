LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Trading Up 5% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $113.40 and last traded at $112.97, 149,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 119,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.54.

The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in LCI Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 80.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LCI Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

