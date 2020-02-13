Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.27

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.27 and last traded at $136.87, with a volume of 8751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 622.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

