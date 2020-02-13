Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.27

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.27 and last traded at $136.87, with a volume of 8751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.50.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 622.07 and a beta of 1.19.
Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)
Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.
