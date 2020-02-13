Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of FWONK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. 1,061,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

